Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Charter Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

CHTR stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $428.96. 307,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $467.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.41.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

