Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,822,000 after buying an additional 1,960,802 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 640,694 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $40,466,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $20,062,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $12,144,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 207,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,159. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

