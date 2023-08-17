Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 195 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,101. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Activision Blizzard

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.