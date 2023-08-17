Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 356 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

CDNS traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $221.63. The company had a trading volume of 499,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.72. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

