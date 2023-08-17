Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 610 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.50. 2,384,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,896. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

