Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 692 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APTV traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $96.52. 438,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

View Our Latest Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.