Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $394,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bunge by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Bunge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 260,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,982. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.