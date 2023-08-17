Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Vector Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Vector Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 96,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,751. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group
In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group
About Vector Group
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vector Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.