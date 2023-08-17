Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Vector Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 96,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,751. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

