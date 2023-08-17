VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $17.08

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $16.59. VEON shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 952 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VEON Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,065 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

