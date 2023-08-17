Verge Price Down 20% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.30 million and $19.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,552.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00243251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.37 or 0.00683045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00543340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00056576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00106903 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,880,469 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,880,463 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

