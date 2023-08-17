Verge (XVG) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $58.88 million and $17.05 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,597.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00267664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.52 or 0.00733498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.00539157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00057770 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00110099 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,876,563 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.