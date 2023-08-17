VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) PT Lowered to $1.70

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VerifyMe stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.17.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

