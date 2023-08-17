Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $235.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $238.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,902 shares of company stock worth $5,415,057. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

