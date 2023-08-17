Veritas Asset Management LLP Invests $2.32 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after buying an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,729,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average is $112.51.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,402 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

