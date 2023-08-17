Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 276.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,469. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,534.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.67 million. Verve Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,578,000 after purchasing an additional 668,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,126,000 after acquiring an additional 300,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 324,351 shares in the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

