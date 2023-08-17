Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 65,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,905. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

