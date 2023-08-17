Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51,524 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.51. 1,377,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

