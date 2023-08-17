Vestor Capital LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,957. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $296.83. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

