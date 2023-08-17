Vestor Capital LLC Has $30.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 3.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,151. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

