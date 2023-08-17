Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 202.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.84. 4,144,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a market cap of $311.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

