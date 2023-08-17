Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.09. 3,856,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a market cap of $358.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.