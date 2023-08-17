Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.09. 3,856,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a market cap of $358.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Trading Halts Explained
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.