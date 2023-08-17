Vestor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,804 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $511.74. 1,823,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.47. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The stock has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.