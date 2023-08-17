Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 195.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $158.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,027. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

