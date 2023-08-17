Vestor Capital LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 191.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 54.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,383 shares of company stock worth $9,993,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 271.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

