VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Down 11.9% This Week

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and $522,535.26 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

