Viet D. Dinh Sells 231,865 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 3,930,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

