Viet D. Dinh Sells 231,865 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
FOX Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 3,930,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
FOX Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of FOX
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FOX
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.