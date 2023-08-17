Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 572.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $442.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.55.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.48.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

