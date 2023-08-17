Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.