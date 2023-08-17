Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE VGZ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. 21,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,010. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

