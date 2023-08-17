Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 4.1%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 30,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 300,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

