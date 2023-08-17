VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get VMware alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMware

VMware Stock Down 0.2 %

VMware stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,009. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

(Get Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.