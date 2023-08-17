VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Cameron John Reynolds Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,494,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,311.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
VolitionRx Price Performance
Shares of VNRX opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.74.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. On average, analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VolitionRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
