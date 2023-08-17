VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Cameron John Reynolds Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,494,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,311.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VNRX opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. On average, analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VolitionRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

