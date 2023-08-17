Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.19.

Shares of NYSE VOR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 15,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,449. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

