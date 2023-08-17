Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VORFree Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.19.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 15,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,449. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

