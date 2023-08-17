VRES Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,718.29 or 1.00043720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

