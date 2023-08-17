VRES (VRS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

