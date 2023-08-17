Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lessened by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

