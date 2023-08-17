Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,345 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

