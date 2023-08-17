Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop makes up about 0.5% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE WD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

See Also

