Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.36-6.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.0-4.5% yr/yr to $635.7-638.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.92 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.45-1.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.64.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $159.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

