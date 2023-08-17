Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,260,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,638. The company has a market cap of $424.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.95. Walmart has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.78.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.