Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.36-$6.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.14 billion-$633.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.51 billion. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.36-6.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.64.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.15. 4,510,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $149.95. The company has a market cap of $431.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $4,609,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,641,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,794 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 32,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 49.6% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

