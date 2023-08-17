Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Washington Federal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.