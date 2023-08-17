Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 627,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $102,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.26. The stock had a trading volume of 125,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

