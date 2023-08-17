WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 603 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 9.73% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DBJA opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

