WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $15,589,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.