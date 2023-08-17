WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 548,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $11,775,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 36,330 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $7,283,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 30.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.4 %

PJUN stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $593.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.