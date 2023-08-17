WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Strive 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Strive 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000.

Strive 500 ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Strive 500 ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

