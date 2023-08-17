WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 496 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $124.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

