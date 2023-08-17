WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 7,067 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.