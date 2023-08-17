WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.98. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $121.65.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

